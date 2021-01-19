Recovering from the coronavirus: What you should know about post-acute COVID-19 syndrome

More than 80,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Valley. Many people are still dealing with symptoms even after they recover.

The lingering symptoms that are present long after testing negative for the virus may be caused by post-acute COVID-19 syndrome.

"We see a lot of people with chronic headaches or what they call 'brain fog,' they can't remember things as easily," DHR Health Medical Director Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez said. "Other symptoms, for sure, are anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress. We see a lot of that."

Gomez-Martinez said many patients report a variety of post-COVID-19 symptoms including chronic fatigue and loss of taste and smell. She said shortness of breath, chest pains and a persistent cough are the symptoms people should closely monitor.

Watch the video for the full story.