Region One holds Esports summit
Educators across the Rio Grande Valley learned the value of Esports during a Friday summit in Edinburg.
The Region One Education Service Center hosted the third annual Esports Summit to share strategies for schools to start and develop competitive gaming teams.
Teachers and administrators who attended the seminar talked with vendors about the different skills kids can learn by organizing their own tournaments.
“There is so much more beyond gaming that they can do,” Region One Esports Director David Rivera said.
Region One hopes the summit will encourage more school districts to join the Esports community.
