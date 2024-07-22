Region One, TSC in Brownsville partnering up to show students the importance of trade jobs

Region One and Texas Southmost College in Brownsville are partnering up to teach Rio Grande Valley high school counselors the importance of trade jobs.

The counselors received hands-on training at the Region One Welding Center, allowing these educators to take the knowledge they learned and apply it back in their classrooms.

18 high school counselors suited up and tried TSC's welding program for themselves.

"Counselors ranging from Brownsville from Harlingen all the way through La Feria," TSC Associate Vice President of Students Services Vanessa Vasquez said.

The three-day workshop at the campus was put on thanks to Region One; their goal is to connect students to future opportunities.

They hope these long-lasting careers will in turn keep young workers here in the Valley.

"That allows them to learn about the different pathways and options that are available in their own communities. Hopefully, they are going to get these skills and this knowledge and stay in the Valley to retain that talent," Region One Education Specialist Alicia Ortega said.

The counselors are playing a big role in offering students other career opportunities outside a 4-year university.

"Counselors they have a huge caseload at the high school and so understanding what our process is and how it differs from others providing that guidance," Vasquez.

Anyone interested in enrolling in TSC's welding program, can head to their website.