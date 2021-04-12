Registration now open for DHR Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinics
DHR Health says registration is open for five COVID-19 clinics that will take place over the course of several days.
People can register for a vaccination by calling 956-362-6843. The call center will be available 24 hours a day.
The vaccines are available for anyone 16 and older.
The first-dose clinics will take place on the following days:
- • Wednesday, April 14
- • Thursday, April 15
- • Sunday, April 18
- • Monday, April 19
- • Tuesday, April 20
Recipients will find out what time to show up to their appointment after they register.
The clinics will take place at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg.
