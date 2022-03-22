Remembering local businessman and artist, Kirk Clark

A longtime businessman recently passed away.

Kirk Clark, who many have met - and many will remember - was the dealer principal at Clark Chevrolet and Clark Knapp Honda.

He grew a business, bonds in the community, and followed his own passion.

"He was very passionate about his work,” Daniel Clark – Kirk Clark’s son – said. “He was very passionate about family and about his art work."

Much of that art is hung across the offices of the dealership.

Kirk Clark studied art at the University of New Mexico and nearly chose to pursue his craft full time in Japan before deciding to join the family business.

"It was never to me, whether he was an artist or a car dealer,” Daniel Clark said. “He was both."

Much of Kirk Clark’s artwork was sold off to benefit local organizations such as the International Museum of Art and Science and the McAllen Symphony Orchestra.

A memorial service for Kirk Clark is set for Wednesday, March 23 at the Clark Chevrolet dealership in McAllen located at 801 W U.S. Bus. 83.

The service will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will be open to the public.