Rental assistance available for qualifying residents in Cameron County

Help is available for qualifying Cameron County residents who are struggling to make ends meet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a lot of clients that are past due on their rent or utility months, but they just have not either known that there is assistance out there or haven't been able to apply," said Director of Home Ownership Linda Marin.

The U.S. Department of Treasury awarded $12.7 million in rental and utility assistance to Cameron County, who partnered with Come Dream Come Build to administer the funds through an emergency rental assistance program.

To qualify, renter households must have an income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

For example, for a family of four, that means your combined income cannot exceed $46,950.

You'll also be required to show proof that you've been affected by the pandemic, such as reduced work hours, loss of income or an illness.

To apply, head to cdcb.org/rental-assistance.

You don't have to be a U.S. citizen or a resident to qualify.

CDCB and the county hope to help at least 5,000 families with the $12.7 million.