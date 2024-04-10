Reopening of Willacy County jail under leasing agreement with Hidalgo County delayed

The Willacy County Regional Detention Center is becoming a workplace for locals again.

The facility closed in 2022 after a federal shift in how jails are run, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office made plans to take over, with an opening set for January 2024. That opening has since been delayed to June 2024.

In 2023, the sheriff's office contracted Lasalle Corrections to run the facility.

So far, Lasalle has hired 58 employees, but that's only half of the number needed, one of the reasons for the delay in opening.

Another reason, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Office Division Chief of Administration Oscar Montoya, is getting the facility up to code with the state.

“There were issues like air conditioners parts, and you have to remember that that jail was not up to jail standards,” Montoya said. “The fire suppression system needed to be upgraded so there are several things that came up that took its toll on the timeline."

Hidalgo County says the eventual move will save money for their taxpayers, as all 1,275 beds in their jail are taken up.

Inmates are being sent to Jim Hog, Starr and Brooks county jails, costing taxpayers more than $8 million a year.

Instead of paying neighboring jails, the county is renting the 540-bed facility in Willacy County to house the overflow.

“The total cost of life of the 50-year lease is $59,800,000,” Montoya said.

Montoya says their new deadline to open the Willacy County jail is June 1, 2024.

