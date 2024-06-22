x

Repairs underway after sinkhole closes street in Pharr

June 21, 2024

A street closure is underway after a sinkhole opened up in Pharr.

According to a social media post, West Eldora Road and the Frontage road is closed due to a sinkhole in the area.

The street is being closed until further notice as crews repair the sinkhole.

The Frontage road is being reduced to two lanes as the repairs are underway. 

