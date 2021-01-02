Report: 19-year-old soldier found dead at Fort Bliss

Pfc. Asia Graham, 19, of Cherryville, North Carolina. (Pfc. Asia Graham via Fort Bliss Public Affairs.

A 19-year-old soldier was found dead Thursday at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was found dead in her barracks Thursday, according to KVIA-TV, the ABC affiliate in El Paso.

"The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation," according to a statement released by Fort Bliss Public Affairs.

A statement released by the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, at Fort Bliss didn't provide any details about her death.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the Family, Friends, and Fellow-Soldiers of PFC Asia Graham," according to a statement posted on Facebook by the Combat Aviation Brigade.

Fort Bliss Public Affairs also released a statement about her death:

FORT BLISS – A Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division died Dec. 31, on Fort Bliss.

Pfc. Asia M. Graham, 19, from Cherryville, N.C., was found unresponsive in her barracks room, and was later pronounced deceased by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel. The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation.

Graham was a Human Resource Specialist who joined the U.S. Army in July 2019 from Charlotte, N.C. Fort Bliss was her first duty station.

Graham arrived to Fort Bliss in December 2019 after completion of Basic Combat Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. She was assigned to 1-501st Attack Battalion, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade.

“The Iron Eagle team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to her friends and loved ones,” said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

“Pfc. Graham was a valued member of the Iron Eagle team and did an outstanding job for this Battalion. Her loss is felt not just in our formations but across the Army. We lost a skilled human resource specialist who wanted nothing more than to serve her country and her battle buddies," Whittenberg added.

Graham’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.