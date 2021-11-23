Report: Asylum grant rate increases under Biden administration

According to researchers at Syracuse University, a higher percentage of asylum seekers have received asylum status since President Biden has taken office.

According to Austin Kocher, a research assistant professor at Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, the asylum grant rate has increased from 29% to 37%.

Kocher says that could be because more people have access to attorneys under President Biden.

The pandemic also played a role in the number of cases that were actually heard.

"In March 2020, we were seeing roughly between 8,000 and 10,000 cases decided a month," Kocher said. "Once the pandemic hit, that number fell very quickly to well under 2,000 cases a month."

Valley immigration attorney Carlos Garcia says the Trump administration expelled more people under Title 42, which could be part of the reason the U.S. seeing a higher rate of successful asylum seekers under Biden.

"I do believe that people are applying for asylum now," Garcia said. "Although I do believe that the government is continuing to implement several of those expulsion strategies, some cases are going through the system."

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated more foreigners are securing asylum status. The asylum grant rate has increased, according to a report from Syracuse University.