Report: Hidalgo County COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease by 67 patients

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 248 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A McAllen woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. She was vaccinated, according to the report.

The 248 new cases include 147 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 18 20s 61 30s 39 40s 38 50s 28 60s 15 70+ 16 Total: 248

The county also reported 391 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Tuesday’s report marks the first decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations since late December, when they started to steadily rise. Monday’s report saw 458 COVID-hospitalizations.

The 391 hospitalized patients include 346 adults and 45 pediatric patients.

Of those hospitalized patients, 89 of them are in intensive care units. They include 86 adults and three children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 101 new staff infections and 842 student infections on Monday.

A total of 2,520 staff members and 9,308 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 129,400 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,585 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 612 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.