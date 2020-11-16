Report: Parishioner turns over human skull to local priest, says skull was used for witchcraft
In August, the Edinburg Police Department asked the Texas Rangers for assistance with an unusual case: A parishioner at a local church had turned over a human skull to a priest.
"The parishioner stated to the priest the skull was used for witchcraft and spiritual healing," according to Texas Department of Public Safety records obtained by Channel 5 News under the Texas Public Information Act.
The skull had reportedly been in the family's possession for 40 years.
