Republican National Committee opens community center in Edinburg

The Republican National Committee is setting its sight on the Rio Grande Valley.

The RNC opened a community center on Friday in Edinburg next to the Palm Valley Animal Society shelter near Trenton and McColl roads.

The center will be home to the GOP’s outreach efforts in south Texas.

Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz attended the opening.

“The purpose of this space is to not only plan and help for the next election cycle, but also to be a resource for our community,” De La Cruz said. “From this office, we're going to win in the next election year."

Family activities such as English classes will be happening at the center.