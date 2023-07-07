Republican National Committee opens community center in Edinburg
The Republican National Committee is setting its sight on the Rio Grande Valley.
The RNC opened a community center on Friday in Edinburg next to the Palm Valley Animal Society shelter near Trenton and McColl roads.
The center will be home to the GOP’s outreach efforts in south Texas.
Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz attended the opening.
“The purpose of this space is to not only plan and help for the next election cycle, but also to be a resource for our community,” De La Cruz said. “From this office, we're going to win in the next election year."
Family activities such as English classes will be happening at the center.
More News
News Video
-
Street in Mission renamed in honor of slain dispatch officer
-
Republican National Committee opens community center in Edinburg
-
Water pressure restored in Roma, boil water notice remains in effect
-
San Antonio engineering firm to assess new Hidalgo County courthouse
-
Back-to-school run aims to provide new shoes to students
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships