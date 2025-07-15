Request to dismiss case against Brownsville daycare employee charged in hot car death denied

A woman charged in the death of a 4-year-old Brownsville boy was in court on Monday.

Karen Silva faces a charge of injury to a child causing death in connection with the death of Logan Urbina, a student at the Learning Club Preschool where she worked at.

Logan died on June 27 after he had been left in a van for nearly five following a field trip.

One other woman — Sendy Ruiz — was also arrested in connection with the death and identified as an employee at the preschool.

Silva appeared in a Brownsville courtroom on Monday, where her defense team requested the case be dismissed and argued there wasn’t enough evidence against Silva.

The judge denied the request.

Silva posted bond following her arrest, but Channel 5 News learned on Monday that Silva has been in ICE custody ever since she posted bond.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Logan was one of 15 children in a van that was taking the children on a field trip to Los Fresnos.

Silva and Ruiz were identified as the women in charge of the van and the children in it.

The van took off at 8:30 a.m. on June 27. The field trip concluded at 11 a.m., and the children arrived at the preschool at about 11:30 a.m.

Staff members at the preschool then realized that Logan was missing at 4:30 p.m. Silva located him inside the van, and another individual performed CPR on the child.

First responders got to the daycare not long after and said the child was dead.

A daycare employee testified during the Monday hearing and said Silva was the driver of the van, and Ruiz was the passenger, or “co-pilot” of the van.

The employee also said the daycare trains employees on field trip protocols that include drivers being required to check the seats once they arrive at the daycare to make sure all the children are off the vehicle.

Co-pilots are the ones who are responsible for getting the kids off of the van and doing the head count.

The employee said she was the one who noticed Logan was missing after realizing that his brother was alone. The employee said Logan and his brother were "attached at the hip" and were always together.

Silva's defense team argued there was more than just the two women in charge of Logan that day.

Also in the courtroom was the owner of the Learning Club Preschool. Silva’s defense team subpoenaed her to testify, but the subpoena was denied after her attorney argued her testimony could be used against her.

Channel 5 News reached out to Homeland Security Investigations to learn more about Silva’s custody with ICE. Check back for updates.

