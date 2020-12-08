x

Rescue underway for boy who fell into a well in Starr County

Tuesday, December 08 2020
By: Christian Colon

A rescue is underway for a boy who fell into a well in Starr County on Tuesday.

Fire crews from the city of Mission, along with other agencies, are assisting the county according to Mission Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez.

The boy is believed to have fallen into a water-type well of small diameter.

