Research suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should avoid vigorous exercise
A new study suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should wait at least six months before resuming vigorous exercise.
A study published in JAMA Cardiology, which included 100 people who had recently recovered from the virus, found that 78 had heart problems.
As a result, experts recommend that people recovering from COVID-19 should refrain from vigorous exercise unless they consult with a doctor.
