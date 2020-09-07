Research suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should avoid vigorous exercise

A new study suggests people recovering from COVID-19 should wait at least six months before resuming vigorous exercise.

A study published in JAMA Cardiology, which included 100 people who had recently recovered from the virus, found that 78 had heart problems.

As a result, experts recommend that people recovering from COVID-19 should refrain from vigorous exercise unless they consult with a doctor.

Watch the video for the full story.