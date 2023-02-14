Residents celebrate Starr County’s past on 175th anniversary

For the past 86 years, Rio Grande City is what Lydia Garza Saenz has called home.

“I've lived here all of my life, and I know this is a very valuable place to live,” Garza said.

Garza comes from family who have seen Starr County transform into what it is today.

Her grandparents left Mexico with Saenz’s mother in 1912, escaping the Mexican Revolution War.

Her family has lived in Starr County since then,

Garza was among those attending Starr County’s 175th anniversary at the county courthouse to recognize the county’s rich history.

Also in attendance was the great, great grandson of Henry Clay Davis, the man who founded Starr County back in 1848.

“I'm very happy that they are remembering the past, and again, it goes back to the vision of these pioneers that we had long ago and look what's happened now,” Michael Davis said.

Starr County was once a part of Nueces County before it was divided into the counties we know today as Starr, Brooks and Duval counties.

Starr County was named after Dr. James Harper Starr for his contributions to the new republic of Texas.

“The legacy of Starr County is one of strength, to fight, to sustain, to grow and to feel good about themselves,” Garza said.