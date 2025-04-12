Residents near Sullivan City express concerns of heavy flood impact

Residents living south of Sullivan City are concerned recent changes to the railroad caused their homes to take in water during the March storm.

"That is a long term issue, and it has nothing to do with the railroad," Border Pacific Railroad owner Sam Vale said.

In Cuevitas, near Sullivan City, the homes have been with families for generations.

Ricardo Montelongo says their home has withstood hurricanes, but never flooded the way it did last month.

"We passed all those floods because it wasn't that bad, but this one took the cake," Montelongo said.

The Montelongo family said they worked all day and through the night to clean up water that entered their home.

"A lot of water comes over here, and it deposits here...and they have to improve the drainage," Montelongo said.

It's not just better drainage they want, the family and neighbors believe recent changes to the railroad across the street had something to do with flooding impacts.

"It used to be held up by wooden beams, so the opening was pretty wide," Montelongo's daughter, Elizabeth Garcia, said.

About a year ago, Border Pacific Railroad filled in these gaps and Garcia worried water wouldn't flow underneath.

"We decided to fill the wood trestle bridge in because it reduces the maintenance costs," Vale said.

When Garcia called, the railroad sent an engineer to address their concerns.

"We got a railroad engineer there, and he did go and say it had nothing to do with any of the stuff we did," Vale said. "If the wooden bridge was there, it would have been probably in their property."

An official from Hidalgo County Precinct 3 said Cuevitas often gets flooded with water that flows from Starr County.

They said they're in the early stages of working with the commissioner on a project to benefit everyone.

Wherever the problem is coming from, the Montelongo family is hoping leaders can reach across county lines and city limits to help.

