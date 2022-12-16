Residents urged to install security cameras outside their homes while away for the holidays

The Edinburg Police Department is stressing the importance of having cameras while you're away for Christmas break.

However, just because you have cameras at your home doesn't mean you’re fully protected.

Edinburg police spokesman Lt. Rey Sepulveda said he has seen his fair share of items stolen or homes broken into that were caught on camera.

However, the footage from the thefts still give police enough to have a person of interest to look for.

“When we do receive video from cameras around the city or in neighborhoods, what we sometimes do with that video is sometimes put it out, and sometimes we do locate these people,” Sepulveda said.

Police say many companies that sell cameras can install it for you.