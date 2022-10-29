Residents voice concerns over road construction project in San Carlos

Pat Straub lives just off Highway 107 in San Carlos, and says he drives that road every day.

“The lanes are very narrow and you can see that affects the way people drive on this road,” Straub said. “Some people have trouble with judgment on both the interior and the exterior of the lane with the barricades there.”

The lanes on Highway 107 were reduced by a foot so that crews with the Texas Department of Transportation could have room to work on widening the highway.

The project in May 2021 and aims to widen the lanes between US 281 and FM 493 in La Blanca in both directions from two to three lanes.

Straub says he's noticed construction work along the highway has started to slow down.

“All the way down — seven miles down the road — there's nothing out there except these barriers, these orange barriers,” Straub said. “And behind me that looks like the only thing that's moving, and it's been like that for over a year.”

A TXDoT spokesperson says construction issues and additional plans have delayed work on the project. In the meantime, TXDoT is working to fix traffic concerns, spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Residents like Straub say they’re eager to see more crews working on the project again.

“It's a problem that's here, and it's not going to go away until they get it done,” Straub said. “And they don't seem to be working on it.”

The new completion date for the project is September 2024.