Restaurants getting the green light to operate at 75% in the Rio Grande Valley

Now that the Rio Grande Valley is not considered a hot spot for Covid-19 hospitalizations, restaurants are being allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

However, some local leaders are still concerned about the safety of residents.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said he would've wanted more time before the state announced the Rio Grande Valley could open up more capacity at businesses and bars.

"I wouldn't have minded a few more weeks as we get the kids back to school," Treviño said.

Dr. Iván Meléndez, the Hidalgo County health authority said he expects there to be another increase in COVID-19 infections in early December.

