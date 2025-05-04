x

Results for May 3 elections

May 04, 2025

McAllen • Commissioner, District 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Aguirre, Jr. , Tony 980 66.49%
  Wilkins, Timothy 'Tim' 494 33.51%
McAllen • Commissioner, District 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Rios, Rolando 'Rolly' 500 57.21%
  Quintanilla, Omar 374 42.79%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 1 • Prop. 1 - Tax Rate Increase

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Against 723 60.05%
  For 481 39.95%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 2 • Prop. 1 - Tax Rate Increase

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Against 587 73.1%
  For 216 26.9%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 3 • Prop. 1 - Tax Rate Increase

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Against 58 74.36%
  For 20 25.64%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 4 • Prop. A - Tax Rate Increase

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 22 55%
  Against 18 45%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 5 • Prop. A - Creation of ESD 5

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 103 82.4%
  Against 22 17.6%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 6 • Prop. A - Creation of ESD 6

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 102 82.93%
  Against 21 17.07%
San Juan • Mayor

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Garza, Mario 1524 54.45%
  Guajardo, Ernesto 'Coach' 1275 45.55%
San Juan • City Commissioner, PL 2

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Cantu, Mario 1534 55.34%
  Santa Maria, Marta 1238 44.66%
San Juan • City Commissioner, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Garza, Gilbert 1204 43.19%
> Santillán, Adina 1124 40.32%
  Castillo, Jaime 460 16.5%
Progreso • Prop. A - Mayoral Term Limits & Election Date Change

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 366 51.99%
  Against 338 48.01%
Progreso • Prop. B - City Council Expansion

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 361 52.47%
  Against 327 47.53%
Sullivan City • Mayor

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Castillo, Sylvia 619 45.78%
> Salinas, Alma D. 555 41.05%
  Pena, Eduardo 'Lalo' 178 13.17%
Sullivan City • Council Member, PL 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Villalon Sulemana, Isaac 637 47.43%
> Morales Jr., Elias 547 40.73%
  M. Flores, Magdalena 'Maggie' 159 11.84%
Sullivan City • Council Member, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Peña, Rene 'Cuate' 543 40.22%
> Flores, Javier 'Jain' 518 38.37%
  Villarreal, Jaime 289 21.41%
Hidalgo ISD • Prop. A - $22.5M School Improvement Bond

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 204 62.39%
  Against 123 37.61%
Hidalgo ISD • Prop. B - $2.5M Athletic Facility Bond

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 199 61.23%
  Against 126 38.77%
McAllen ISD • School Trustee, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Carreon, Robert 2531 62.93%
  Cano, Allena 1491 37.07%
McAllen ISD • School Trustee, PL 7

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Haddad, Roberto 2921 73.74%
  Ramos, Tiffany 681 17.19%
  Aleman II, Rojelio 359 9.06%
Progreso ISD • School Trustee, PL 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Sarmiento, Janie 719 56.75%
  Garcia, Robert 548 43.25%
Progreso ISD • School Trustee, PL 2

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Perez Jr., Agapito 715 55.47%
  D. Garza, Jose 'Morro' 574 44.53%
Progreso ISD • School Trustee, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Candanoza, Paola Daylee 598 46.9%
  Esparza, Oscar 550 43.14%
  Candanoza, Jazmin 127 9.96%
Cameron County • Prop. A - Cameron County Venue Project

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Against 9769 60.9%
  For 6272 39.1%
Starbase • Mayor

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Peden, Bobby 216 100%
Starbase • City of Starbase Incorporation Election

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 212 97.25%
  Against 6 2.75%
Starbase • City Commissioner (Vote 0, 1, or 2)

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Petrzelka, Jenna 188 51.51%
> Buss, Jordan 177 48.49%
Brownsville • City Commissioner At-Large B

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Galonsky Pizaña, Nurith 3137 40.44%
  De los Santos, Roy 2145 27.65%
  Garcia, Alejandro 1661 21.41%
  Moody, Jason 815 10.51%
Brownsville • City Commissioner, District 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> De Leon, Gustavo 1532 60.1%
  Grando Chavez, Denise 774 30.36%
  Barraza, Yvonne 243 9.53%
Brownsville • City Commissioner, District 4

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Cardenas, Pedro 880 33.31%
> Zamora, Daisy 836 31.64%
  Rodriguez, Mike 582 22.03%
  Tijerina, Louie 344 13.02%
Rio Hondo • City Commissioner, PL 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Garza, Juan D. 150 55.35%
  Huerta, Arnulfo 'Kitter' 121 44.65%
Rio Hondo • City Commissioner, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Bustamante, Diana Jean 208 80.31%
  Serna, Pedro G. 51 19.69%
Rio Hondo • City Commissioner, PL 5

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Cavazos, Jose 'Peps' 149 56.23%
  Tello, Rick 116 43.77%
Rio Hondo • Prop. A - Tax Rate Adoption

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 141 55.29%
  Against 114 44.71%
Primera • Mayor

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Casas, Luis E. 101 39.76%
  Kusch, R. Dave 79 31.1%
  Cavazos, Gus 74 29.13%
Primera • Prop. A - Sales Tax Use

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 168 68.02%
  Against 79 31.98%
Santa Rosa • Mayor

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Quiroga, Jaime 189 58.88%
  Ochoa Jr., Ruben 132 41.12%
Santa Rosa • Alderman, PL 2

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Esparza, Juan 198 62.66%
  Ruiz Badillo, Josie 118 37.34%
Santa Rosa • Alderman, PL 4

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Rickford, Refugio 'Cuco' 169 52.98%
  Salinas, Alex 150 47.02%
Port Isabel • City Commissioner, PL 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Holland, Sandra 245 55.81%
  Galloway, James A. 194 44.19%
Port Isabel • City Commissioner, PL 2

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Barreiro, Michelle 240 54.92%
  Rivera Jr., Armando 'Dito' 197 45.08%
Laguna Madre Water District • Prop. A - $59M Desalination Facility Bond

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 741 60.59%
  Against 482 39.41%
Harlingen CISD • Board of Trustees, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Hermann Batot, Rebekah 'Bekah' 1520 42.05%
  Cortez Young, Diana 1387 38.37%
  Longoria, Laura 419 11.59%
  Gonzales, Linda R. 289 7.99%
Harlingen CISD • Board of Trustees, PL 7

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Jaimez, Eladio 2049 57.98%
  De Leon Galarza, Lorraine 1485 42.02%
La Feria ISD • Prop. A - $20M School Improvement Bond

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 316 56.33%
  Against 245 43.67%
Rio Hondo ISD • Board of Trustees, PL 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Rocha, Fernando 392 60.78%
  Chapa, Maria Mayte L. 253 39.22%
Rio Hondo ISD • Board of Trustees, PL 2

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Lopez Jr., Jose Luis 363 55.25%
  Alfaro, Jennifer 294 44.75%
Rio Hondo ISD • Board of Trustees, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Palacios, Gina Marie 361 56.67%
  Lara, Celina Y. 166 26.06%
  Gallegos, Monica 110 17.27%
La Grulla • Mayor

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Villarreal III, Macario 'Callo' 719 77.15%
  Hernandez, Andy 213 22.85%
La Grulla • City Commissioner (Vote 0, 1, or 2)

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Contreras, Sergio 475 26.57%
> Castillo, Oscar 455 25.45%
  Solis, Lorena 'Lori' 362 20.25%
  Solis, Amelia 309 17.28%
  Longoria, Noelia 108 6.04%
  Cruz, Mary Ivett 79 4.42%
La Grulla • Prop. 1 - Adoption of Sales Tax

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> For 424 58.16%
  Against 305 41.84%
Raymondville • Commissioner, PL 3

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Smith, Clifton 477 74.07%
  Perales, Bobby 167 25.93%
Raymondville • Commissioner, PL 4

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Gonzales, Edward 459 72.17%
  Garcia, Aron 177 27.83%
Raymondville ISD • School Trustee, PL 1

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Munguia, Veronia 'Roni' 623 52.98%
  Vallez, Marisa M. 553 47.02%
Raymondville ISD • School Trustee, PL 2

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Solis, John L. 619 52.95%
  Cruz, Cyndie 550 47.05%
Raymondville ISD • School Trustee, PL 6

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Tellez-Guzman, Leticia 404 73.45%
  Guerrero, Johnny 146 26.55%
San Perlita ISD • School Trustee, At Large (Vote 1, 2 or 3)

100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING

> Rodriguez III, Andres 89 25.14%
> Contreras, Cassandra Y. 88 24.86%
> Rodriguez Jr., Porfirio 66 18.64%
  Rodriguez, David 61 17.23%
  Cavazos, Nene 50 14.12%
