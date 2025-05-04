Results for May 3 elections
McAllen • Commissioner, District 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Aguirre, Jr. , Tony
|980
|66.49%
|Wilkins, Timothy 'Tim'
|494
|33.51%
McAllen • Commissioner, District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Rios, Rolando 'Rolly'
|500
|57.21%
|Quintanilla, Omar
|374
|42.79%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 1 • Prop. 1 - Tax Rate Increase
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Against
|723
|60.05%
|For
|481
|39.95%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 2 • Prop. 1 - Tax Rate Increase
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Against
|587
|73.1%
|For
|216
|26.9%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 3 • Prop. 1 - Tax Rate Increase
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Against
|58
|74.36%
|For
|20
|25.64%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 4 • Prop. A - Tax Rate Increase
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|22
|55%
|Against
|18
|45%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 5 • Prop. A - Creation of ESD 5
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|103
|82.4%
|Against
|22
|17.6%
Hidalgo Co. Emergency Service District 6 • Prop. A - Creation of ESD 6
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|102
|82.93%
|Against
|21
|17.07%
San Juan • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Garza, Mario
|1524
|54.45%
|Guajardo, Ernesto 'Coach'
|1275
|45.55%
San Juan • City Commissioner, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Cantu, Mario
|1534
|55.34%
|Santa Maria, Marta
|1238
|44.66%
San Juan • City Commissioner, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Garza, Gilbert
|1204
|43.19%
|>
|Santillán, Adina
|1124
|40.32%
|Castillo, Jaime
|460
|16.5%
Progreso • Prop. A - Mayoral Term Limits & Election Date Change
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|366
|51.99%
|Against
|338
|48.01%
Progreso • Prop. B - City Council Expansion
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|361
|52.47%
|Against
|327
|47.53%
Sullivan City • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Castillo, Sylvia
|619
|45.78%
|>
|Salinas, Alma D.
|555
|41.05%
|Pena, Eduardo 'Lalo'
|178
|13.17%
Sullivan City • Council Member, PL 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Villalon Sulemana, Isaac
|637
|47.43%
|>
|Morales Jr., Elias
|547
|40.73%
|M. Flores, Magdalena 'Maggie'
|159
|11.84%
Sullivan City • Council Member, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Peña, Rene 'Cuate'
|543
|40.22%
|>
|Flores, Javier 'Jain'
|518
|38.37%
|Villarreal, Jaime
|289
|21.41%
Hidalgo ISD • Prop. A - $22.5M School Improvement Bond
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|204
|62.39%
|Against
|123
|37.61%
Hidalgo ISD • Prop. B - $2.5M Athletic Facility Bond
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|199
|61.23%
|Against
|126
|38.77%
McAllen ISD • School Trustee, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Carreon, Robert
|2531
|62.93%
|Cano, Allena
|1491
|37.07%
McAllen ISD • School Trustee, PL 7
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Haddad, Roberto
|2921
|73.74%
|Ramos, Tiffany
|681
|17.19%
|Aleman II, Rojelio
|359
|9.06%
Progreso ISD • School Trustee, PL 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Sarmiento, Janie
|719
|56.75%
|Garcia, Robert
|548
|43.25%
Progreso ISD • School Trustee, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Perez Jr., Agapito
|715
|55.47%
|D. Garza, Jose 'Morro'
|574
|44.53%
Progreso ISD • School Trustee, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Candanoza, Paola Daylee
|598
|46.9%
|Esparza, Oscar
|550
|43.14%
|Candanoza, Jazmin
|127
|9.96%
Cameron County • Prop. A - Cameron County Venue Project
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Against
|9769
|60.9%
|For
|6272
|39.1%
Starbase • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Peden, Bobby
|216
|100%
Starbase • City of Starbase Incorporation Election
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|212
|97.25%
|Against
|6
|2.75%
Starbase • City Commissioner (Vote 0, 1, or 2)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Petrzelka, Jenna
|188
|51.51%
|>
|Buss, Jordan
|177
|48.49%
Brownsville • City Commissioner At-Large B
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Galonsky Pizaña, Nurith
|3137
|40.44%
|De los Santos, Roy
|2145
|27.65%
|Garcia, Alejandro
|1661
|21.41%
|Moody, Jason
|815
|10.51%
Brownsville • City Commissioner, District 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|De Leon, Gustavo
|1532
|60.1%
|Grando Chavez, Denise
|774
|30.36%
|Barraza, Yvonne
|243
|9.53%
Brownsville • City Commissioner, District 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Cardenas, Pedro
|880
|33.31%
|>
|Zamora, Daisy
|836
|31.64%
|Rodriguez, Mike
|582
|22.03%
|Tijerina, Louie
|344
|13.02%
Rio Hondo • City Commissioner, PL 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Garza, Juan D.
|150
|55.35%
|Huerta, Arnulfo 'Kitter'
|121
|44.65%
Rio Hondo • City Commissioner, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Bustamante, Diana Jean
|208
|80.31%
|Serna, Pedro G.
|51
|19.69%
Rio Hondo • City Commissioner, PL 5
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Cavazos, Jose 'Peps'
|149
|56.23%
|Tello, Rick
|116
|43.77%
Rio Hondo • Prop. A - Tax Rate Adoption
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|141
|55.29%
|Against
|114
|44.71%
Primera • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Casas, Luis E.
|101
|39.76%
|Kusch, R. Dave
|79
|31.1%
|Cavazos, Gus
|74
|29.13%
Primera • Prop. A - Sales Tax Use
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|168
|68.02%
|Against
|79
|31.98%
Santa Rosa • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Quiroga, Jaime
|189
|58.88%
|Ochoa Jr., Ruben
|132
|41.12%
Santa Rosa • Alderman, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Esparza, Juan
|198
|62.66%
|Ruiz Badillo, Josie
|118
|37.34%
Santa Rosa • Alderman, PL 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Rickford, Refugio 'Cuco'
|169
|52.98%
|Salinas, Alex
|150
|47.02%
Port Isabel • City Commissioner, PL 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Holland, Sandra
|245
|55.81%
|Galloway, James A.
|194
|44.19%
Port Isabel • City Commissioner, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Barreiro, Michelle
|240
|54.92%
|Rivera Jr., Armando 'Dito'
|197
|45.08%
Laguna Madre Water District • Prop. A - $59M Desalination Facility Bond
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|741
|60.59%
|Against
|482
|39.41%
Harlingen CISD • Board of Trustees, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Hermann Batot, Rebekah 'Bekah'
|1520
|42.05%
|Cortez Young, Diana
|1387
|38.37%
|Longoria, Laura
|419
|11.59%
|Gonzales, Linda R.
|289
|7.99%
Harlingen CISD • Board of Trustees, PL 7
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Jaimez, Eladio
|2049
|57.98%
|De Leon Galarza, Lorraine
|1485
|42.02%
La Feria ISD • Prop. A - $20M School Improvement Bond
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|316
|56.33%
|Against
|245
|43.67%
Rio Hondo ISD • Board of Trustees, PL 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Rocha, Fernando
|392
|60.78%
|Chapa, Maria Mayte L.
|253
|39.22%
Rio Hondo ISD • Board of Trustees, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Lopez Jr., Jose Luis
|363
|55.25%
|Alfaro, Jennifer
|294
|44.75%
Rio Hondo ISD • Board of Trustees, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Palacios, Gina Marie
|361
|56.67%
|Lara, Celina Y.
|166
|26.06%
|Gallegos, Monica
|110
|17.27%
La Grulla • Mayor
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Villarreal III, Macario 'Callo'
|719
|77.15%
|Hernandez, Andy
|213
|22.85%
La Grulla • City Commissioner (Vote 0, 1, or 2)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Contreras, Sergio
|475
|26.57%
|>
|Castillo, Oscar
|455
|25.45%
|Solis, Lorena 'Lori'
|362
|20.25%
|Solis, Amelia
|309
|17.28%
|Longoria, Noelia
|108
|6.04%
|Cruz, Mary Ivett
|79
|4.42%
La Grulla • Prop. 1 - Adoption of Sales Tax
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|424
|58.16%
|Against
|305
|41.84%
Raymondville • Commissioner, PL 3
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Smith, Clifton
|477
|74.07%
|Perales, Bobby
|167
|25.93%
Raymondville • Commissioner, PL 4
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Gonzales, Edward
|459
|72.17%
|Garcia, Aron
|177
|27.83%
Raymondville ISD • School Trustee, PL 1
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Munguia, Veronia 'Roni'
|623
|52.98%
|Vallez, Marisa M.
|553
|47.02%
Raymondville ISD • School Trustee, PL 2
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Solis, John L.
|619
|52.95%
|Cruz, Cyndie
|550
|47.05%
Raymondville ISD • School Trustee, PL 6
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Tellez-Guzman, Leticia
|404
|73.45%
|Guerrero, Johnny
|146
|26.55%
San Perlita ISD • School Trustee, At Large (Vote 1, 2 or 3)
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|Rodriguez III, Andres
|89
|25.14%
|>
|Contreras, Cassandra Y.
|88
|24.86%
|>
|Rodriguez Jr., Porfirio
|66
|18.64%
|Rodriguez, David
|61
|17.23%
|Cavazos, Nene
|50
|14.12%
