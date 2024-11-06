Results for the 2024 Presidential election
Channel 5 News is bringing you full team coverage of the Nov. 5 Presidential election.
Click here for all our election coverage, and for more results.
More News
News Video
-
Unofficial election results: Manuel Treviño wins race for Cameron County sheriff
-
Unofficial early voting results for Starr County Sheriff show incumbent Rene Fuentes...
-
Donna special election sees new councilmember in the lead, unofficial early voting...
-
Prescription Health: Colorectal cancer cases on the rise in kids
-
H-E-B holding 20th annual Feast of Sharing event in Weslaco