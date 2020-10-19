Retired insurance agent pledges $10,000 to Cameron County hospice organization
A retired insurance agent from Brownsville recently pledged to donate $10,000 to Sunshine Haven, a non-profit hospice organization in Olmito.
Founded in 1998, Sunshine Haven provides free end-of-life care. It depends on donations to keep services free.
Ruben Garcia, a retired insurance agent from Brownsville, pledged to donate $10,000 to Sunshine Haven, said Executive Director Veronica Lucio.
Garcia declined an interview request from Channel 5 News, but Lucio said his pledge is greatly appreciated.
"For Mr. Garcia to just call out of nowhere — literally out of nowhere, we did not approach him — we're really grateful for him," Lucio said.
