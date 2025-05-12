Retired Starr County teachers voice concerns over school voucher bill

A law that allows families to use public taxpayer dollars to fund their children’s education at a private school will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

One retired teachers group in Starr County said the program could have an impact on jobs.

“A lot of these teachers will be wanting to go to private schools because the money will be there also,” Diana Ibarra said.

Ibarra, a retired teacher, also serves as president of the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Ibarra said she fears Starr County's largest employers will end up losing teachers over the bill.

According to Workforce Solutions, the school district of Rio Grande City Grulla and Roma are the largest employers in Starr County, with more than 3,000 employees combined.

"This is their only income, especially in a small community like Rio Grande City, San Isidro and Roma,” Ibarra said.

Another concern is that the bill will create lower student enrollment at public schools, and a drop in funding.

The Texas Education Agency said school districts get more than $15,000 a year per student.

