Retirement ceremony held for Harlingen police chief

A retirement ceremony was held Friday for Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester.

Kester's last day on the job is next week, he joined the department in 1990 and became chief in 2019.

"I'm excited, especially to be with family. The job can take a toll on you especially as chief of police," Kester said. "I always thought of the department as a family, I've spent more than half my life here. It's always been a big responsibility, but it's something I loved to do."

Although the chief's official last day isn't until next week, Friday was his last day in uniform.