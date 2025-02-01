Retirement ceremony held for Harlingen police chief
A retirement ceremony was held Friday for Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester.
Kester's last day on the job is next week, he joined the department in 1990 and became chief in 2019.
"I'm excited, especially to be with family. The job can take a toll on you especially as chief of police," Kester said. "I always thought of the department as a family, I've spent more than half my life here. It's always been a big responsibility, but it's something I loved to do."
Although the chief's official last day isn't until next week, Friday was his last day in uniform.
More News
News Video
-
Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor
-
UTRGV study finds the Valley has the highest rate of cervical cancer...
-
Retirement ceremony held for Harlingen police chief
-
Texas A&M drinking water study finds lead, arsenic in Alamo, Progreso neighborhoods
-
Cameron County sheriff addresses concern of deputies seen with ICE agents
Sports Video
-
MMA returns to the RGV with Ultimate Warrior fight night at Payne...
-
Weslaco & Harlingen shine in key games with district title at stake
-
Vipers mount second half comeback to take down Skyforce
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...