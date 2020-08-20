x

Revenue from wind farms bring in new ambulances during pandemic

Thursday, August 20 2020
By: Tanvi Varma

Wind farms in Willacy County almost doubled their revenue from last year, grossing at about $600,000. 

Frank Torres, EMS director of Willacy County said the county is in need of resources. 

"We're an economically depressed community, and I'd like to see us provide the same economic and health resources as any other big city." Torres said. 

Before the pandemic they had two ambulances for the entire county. The county also doesn't have its own hospital and at one point, 15 of the 42 EMS employees tested positive for COVID-19. 

