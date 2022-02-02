Reward increased for suspects wanted in Rio Grande City homicide

Rio Grande City police have increased the reward offered for two suspects wanted in connection to a December 2021 homicide investigation.

Police are offering $7,000 for any information on the whereabouts of Alfredo Reyna, 38, and Joel Velasquez Rios, 44, who are wanted on murder charges.

Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of R. Corona Sr. Drive regarding an unresponsive man who was later identified as Sergio Sanchez on Dec. 29, 2021, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Sanchez was shot and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, police said in a news release at the time. Reyna and Rios were identified as suspects in the investigation.

Police initially offered a $1,000 reward for information on the suspects.

Those with information on the suspects’ whereabouts, call the Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers line at 956-488-8477 or the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.