Reynosa councilwoman expected to plead guilty to federal drug charge

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A Reynosa city councilwoman is set to plead guilty to a federal charge of distribution of a controlled substance, court records show.

Denise Ahumada-Martinez signed a Monday notice of plea agreement to a charge of distributing a controlled substance.

The notice comes three months after she was originally arrested on June 10 when U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 93 pounds of cocaine hidden in her vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

Ahumada-Martinez’s initial federal drug charges were dismissed on June 15 due to a lack of probable cause. Court records show she was indicted on new drug charges on June 23.

Court records indicate Ahumada-Martinez will be arraigned on the new charges at a later date.