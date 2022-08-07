RGV abortion group reacts to new executive order

Abortion trigger laws will go into effect in less than 20 days in the state of Texas.

This is due to the White House trying to help women in anti-women's choice states, but a now disbanded Valley non-profit says the president needs to do more.

"We've been keeping track of where things were going, Frontera Fund RGV Organizer Manager Cathy Torres said. "We were seeing the trend of the Supreme Court's decision. They were not very proactive."

Torres and her staff members are navigating the legal complexities of Texas abortion trigger laws.

"A lot of crying, a lot of grief," Torres said. "We were anticipating that we had already prepared for that day. We set up voicemails stating that we needed to pause funding."

The Valley's primary source for financial assistance for abortion procedures and related out-of-state travel came from Frontera Fund RGV.

It was temporarily shut down after the supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade in June, but earlier last week, President Biden signed an executive order making it easier for women to seek abortions. It directs health and human services to create a Medicaid waiver to cover the cost of out-of-state abortions for patients.

