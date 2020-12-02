RGV advocates raise awareness on World AIDS Day
South Texas College along with Rio Grande Valley public health advocates hosted a virtual discussion Tuesday for World AIDS Day.
Oscar Lopez, a national director of policy for Poderososo said homophobia is one reason why some families don't want to talk about AIDS or HIV.
"A lot of the people who contract HIV are gay and bisexual men and men who have sex with men, but identify as heterosexual," Lopez said.
Lopez said the pandemic has actually increased HIV risk, because people have turned to using more dating apps with being stuck at home.
Valley Aids Council does offer free HIV testing, for more information call one of their three locations.
McAllen: (956) 668-1155
Harlingen: (956) 428-2653
Brownsville: (956) 541-2600
