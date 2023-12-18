RGV FC announces decision to cease all soccer, business operations

The Rio Grande Valley FC announced on Monday the decision to cease all soccer and business operations effective immediately, according to a news release.

"With the official notice, a chapter of professional sport in the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas region closes as the organization bids a heartfelt farewell to its supporters and stakeholders who embraced the club since its inception in 2016," according to the release.

The group wrote on their website that Golden Grape Entertainment and the United Soccer League ended business relations after eight years.

"To the fans, we are eternally grateful for your support each and every step of the way. Throughout the seasons, our staff and players pridefully worked tirelessly to provide quality soccer, entertainment and service while collecting countless amazing memories in the process. We sincerely thank you, and for one final time, GO TOROS!" the team wrote in the release.