RGV FC TOROS VS FC TULSA TO BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

EDINBURG - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike around the Rio Grande Valley, the RGV FC Toros have made the decision to continue to play without fans in attendance for the Saturday, August 1 against FC Tulsa. Although fans will not be able to attend in person, we encourage everyone to watch and cheer on the Toros by watching live, locally on Somos El Valle 5.2 and nationally on ESPN+ with kickoff set for 8 p.m. CST.

"Residents of the Rio Grande Valley continue to brave through hardships like the Covid-19 Pandemic and now Hurricane Hanna. We are continuing to use an abundance of caution in all our activities with players, staff and the general public,” said Toros President Ron Patel. “We strive to provide the Valley with an escape, of sorts, in the comfort and safety everyones' homes. This team belongs to the Valley as we are Four Counties, One Family, and we will fight hard on Saturday night against FC Tulsa to represent the Valley as best as we can. Please join us safely on ESPN+ or on Somos 5.2."

RGV FC will continue to monitor the situation and remain in constant communication with local and state health officials in order to determine future viability to host fans at home matches, and will provide updates as they become available.