RGV Food Bank opens food pantry in Edcouch-Elsa

A food desert.

That's how the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley describes the Edcouch-Elsa area, and now they are working on opening an emergency food pantry.

RGV Food Bank CEO Libby Saenz says the delta area was chosen because it's one of the areas with the most need.

"I would define it as a food desert because there is nothing, even though HEB is down the road, it is not that close, it's not walking distance," Saenz said.

The building where the food pantry will be housed was donated to the food bank by Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District. It's located on South Juanita off of East Santa Rosa.

EEISD Spokesperson Jesse Garza says the partnership will help the more than 4,000 students in the district who are currently eating breakfast and lunch for free.

"Once they go home, what does that look like? So we do believe that the food pantry that's going to be opening up soon, it's going to be a safe haven for any of the students and community members," Garza said.

The Edcouch-Elsa pantry will also have social services and classes to teach people about healthier options.

"People are stepping up to the plate knowing what we have to do, and we have to do it together," Saenz said.

The food pantry is set to open June 1.

Watch the video above for the full story.