RGV Humane Society honoring four-legged heroes during annual gala

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is set to honor our four-legged heroes next month.

The shelter is set to hold their 6th annual Wine & Whiskers Gala to honor the animals who have served in the military, federal and local forces, according to a news release.

Sgt. Fieldy, a decorated U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan in 2011, will be among the furry friends honored during the gala.

The gala will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary Road.

For more information, call 956-556-5885 or contact gala@rgvhs.org.