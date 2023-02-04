RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs

Those looking for a big furry friend are covered thanks to the RGV Humane Society in Harlingen.

The shelter is waiving all fees for adult dogs weighing over 30 pounds due to their shelter being at capacity.

Those who adopt a large dog will receive a free wellness package for your pet that includes discounted spay-neuter surgery, free vaccines and one month of flea-tick prevention.