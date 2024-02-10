RGV Humane Society opens new location in Harlingen

The RGV Humane Society has officially opened their new location, but there are some new rules.

The new building off Expressway 77 will not be holding animals on site.

"If anybody finds a pet, you're more than welcome to still come in. We can scan the animal for a microchip. If the animal needs to be rehomed, we can provide resources and if there is no other option, we can go ahead and get that animal into our foster program to make them available for adoption," RGV Humane Society Communications Director Maria Villagomez said.

Villagomez says the new facility will mostly be used as a spay/neuter clinic.