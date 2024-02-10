RGV Livestock Show hosts Smokin' on the Rio competition
BBQ experts from around the country are showing off what they got as the RGV Livestock Show hosts Smokin on the Rio.
About 190 teams will take part in the cook-off to help raise money for youth agricultural projects in the Rio Grande Valley.
So far, they've handed out more than a $1 million to 1,200 students.
"We try to go into little communities like La Villa that doesn't have a lot of businesses where the kids can try to get extra money like La Villa, Progreso, Bluetown. Some of those little areas," founding organizer Chuck Selman said.
The competition wraps up on Saturday.
