RGV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Harlingen, TX -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony featured speeches by the inductees including the inductees who couldn't make it.
Jake Gautreau sent a video in which he thanked his family and coaches for being his supports system and said he calls McAllen home.
His former coach Cliff Ranson gave out a speech in Gautreau's name saying he is not surprised that Jake is inducted into the Hall of Fame.
"If somebody would've told me that he would be inducted 30 years later, I would've believed it. He was that good."
