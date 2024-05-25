x

RGV State Veterans Cemetery to hold Memorial Day service

3 hours 4 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, May 25 2024 May 25, 2024 May 25, 2024 3:15 PM May 25, 2024 in News - Local

The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 to honor those who’ve been laid to rest at the cemetery.

George Rice, the onsite representative for the cemetery, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event, which begins at 9 a.m.

