RGV Urgent Care Clinics offering free sports physicals for Valley students

In order for students to play sports at their school, they are going to need a sports physical.

During the month of August, students from any school district can visit any of the two RGV Urgent Care Clinic locations in McAllen and Edinburg for a free sports physical.

Normally, sports physicals can cost up to $35.

Marketing Specialist for RGV Urgent Care Clinic Eddie Segura says since the first day of school is different across Valley school districts, they want to make sure all students have a chance to get their physicals done on time before they head back to the classroom.

Segura hopes this free service also encourages students to join a sport.

"I believe this would be a good idea for us to encourage all students to join all the sports. Again, going back to keeping healthy, staying healthy," Segura said.

Segura says parents don't need to make an appointment or bring anything. The clinic will have the Texas UIL pre-physics form available for students to fill.

Students from any district and all grade levels through 12th grade are welcome. They will also give free backpacks and school supplies to the first 75 students.

This service is for the entire month of August, and both clinics are open Monday through Sunday.

The locations of both clinics are listed below:

Edinburg location:

3502 W. Alberta Road

Hours: M-F 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (956) 704-9278

McAllen location:

2812 W. Nolana Ave, Suite 210

Hours: M-F 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (956) 615-8352