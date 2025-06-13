RGV Vipers hosting Nike youth basketball camp in late June

The RGV Vipers are hosting a Nike Basketball Camp this summer from June 23rd to June 26th.

The camp will be run at the Vipers practice facility within the DHR Sports Wellness Center in Edinburg.

John Knight III, who has played two seasons with the Vipers, will lead the camp.

Kids ages 7-16 are welcome, those interested in registering can click here for more information.