RGV Vipers hosting Nike youth basketball camp in late June
The RGV Vipers are hosting a Nike Basketball Camp this summer from June 23rd to June 26th.
The camp will be run at the Vipers practice facility within the DHR Sports Wellness Center in Edinburg.
John Knight III, who has played two seasons with the Vipers, will lead the camp.
Kids ages 7-16 are welcome, those interested in registering can click here for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County
-
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead...
-
Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and...
-
South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos