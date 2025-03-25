Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Midway Road improvement project in Weslaco
Midway Road, which lies between Weslaco and Donna, is back open and pothole-free.
A Monday red-ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the street improvement project that serves as an avenue to get to the expressway.
“The roads at 5 o’clock are very congested,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “We wanted to make sure it’s a fixed and it’s a smooth traveling road.”
Gonzalez said he hopes the road will also attract more businesses to the area.
