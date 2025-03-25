x

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Midway Road improvement project in Weslaco

7 hours 10 minutes ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 6:45 PM March 24, 2025 in News - Local

Midway Road, which lies between Weslaco and Donna, is back open and pothole-free.

A Monday red-ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the street improvement project that serves as an avenue to get to the expressway.

“The roads at 5 o’clock are very congested,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “We wanted to make sure it’s a fixed and it’s a smooth traveling road.”

Gonzalez said he hopes the road will also attract more businesses to the area.

