Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Midway Road improvement project in Weslaco

Midway Road, which lies between Weslaco and Donna, is back open and pothole-free.

A Monday red-ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the street improvement project that serves as an avenue to get to the expressway.

“The roads at 5 o’clock are very congested,” Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said. “We wanted to make sure it’s a fixed and it’s a smooth traveling road.”

Gonzalez said he hopes the road will also attract more businesses to the area.