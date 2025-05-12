Ribbon cutting held for hike and bike trail connecting McAllen and Edinburg

A new hike and bike trail will connect the cities of Edinburg and McAllen.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for the Jackson Hike & Bike Trail.

The Jackson Hike & Bike Phase II project is set to provide connectivity between the cities of McAllen and Edinburg’s hiking and biking network of trails, according to a news release.

“We'd like folks to just be able to get on a trail, even if you don’t know what city you're at, that’s okay as long as you’re getting your activity in, and I think that's what it's all about,” Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. “It’s a way for people to get around with their bikes without having to use the roads.”

According to a news release, the 1.5 mile-long, 10 foot wide trail creates a “unified pathway between Bicentennial Boulevard and 2nd Street trails, extending to the Jackson Road Hike & Bike trail junction at Jackson Road and Wisconsin Road.”

The project has a total cost of over $2.6 million. Construction is expected to last 15 months, the news release stated.