Rincón del Arte: Alexis Ramos comparte su trayectoria artística
Alexis Ramos es una artista local y estudiante en STC y nos visitó este viernes para compartir algunas de sus obras más recientes, así como hablar de su trayectoria como artista originaria del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
