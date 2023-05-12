x

Rincón del Arte: Alexis Ramos comparte su trayectoria artística

Friday, May 12 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Alexis Ramos es una artista local y estudiante en STC y nos visitó este viernes para compartir algunas de sus obras más recientes, así como hablar de su trayectoria como artista originaria del Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

