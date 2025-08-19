Rio Bravo pilot program prioritizing border crossings for students

Students who live across the border in Rio Bravo who study at any school, community college or university in the Rio Grande Valley can now get on a special list that will let them spend less time at the Mexican National Guard checkpoint, and more time getting to school

It’s a special lane for students crossing into the U.S. through the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge.

Long lines on the international bridges have always been a problem. But with the Trump administration threatening tariffs on Mexico, the Mexican National guard has been checking all cars going into the U.S. since February, causing longer wait times.

Rio Bravo Councilwoman Lupita Salas said she wanted to create a solution for her two children, who are U.S. citizens and study in the Valley.

The program was inspired by the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, or SENTRI Lane. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Program allows people to provide detailed information about themselves to the federal government in exchange for a quicker check at immigration at the bridge.

Salas’ program allows parents and students who sign-up to have their own dedicated lane with the National Guard. That dedicated lane for parents is only available for an hour twice a day, once in the morning at 6 a.m., and again in the afternoon at 2 p.m.

Anyone who signs up for the program will get a tag to hang off their rearview mirror with the student's school logo on it.

Rio Grande Valley students living in Rio Bravo are urged to use WhatsApp to call or text +52-899-327-1626 for more information.

Watch the video above for the full story.