Rio Fest returns to Harlingen after years-long hiatus

Rio Fest in Harlingen is back after more than a decade.

The last festival was held back in 2008. On Friday starting at 4:30 p.m., gates will open.

Cassandra Consiglio, director of the Harlingen Convention and Visitors Bureau, said everyone is invited to attend the two-day festival. 

"The slogan for Rio Fest was para la communidad," Consiglio said. "So that means for the community. For the community, we have everything you could ask for in a two-day festival."

For more information, visit https://harlingenriofest.com/

