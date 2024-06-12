Rio Grande City adds term limit proposal to November ballot

A proposal with term limits for elected positions was brought up during the Rio Grande City council meeting.

The newly elected mayor and commissioners voted to put that proposal on the ballot for voters come November.

City commissioners are proposing a two-term limit for the mayor's seat and other commissioner positions; each term is four years.

"I think it serves a dual role. One, it keeps the elected officials motivated because their term is potentially going to be only eight years, and two, the individuals that are going to come in are going to come in with a fresh set of ideas," Rio Grande City Mayor Gilberto Falcon said.

Also, during the council meeting, a new city manager and judge were sworn in.