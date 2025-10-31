Rio Grande City EDC survey aims to help businesses grow

Officials in Rio Grande City are looking to help grow and retain businesses in the city, but first, officials want to know the challenges small businesses face.

Being behind the grill is nothing new for Rafael Coutino.

"My grandpa used to, we used to be in the restaurant business," Coutino said.

But his smash burger restaurant, Coutino's, has only been open for four months along Main Street in Rio Grande City.

But starting a new restaurant from scratch wasn't easy.

"Asking around, Googling it, watching videos," Coutino said.

Nearby, Adrian Garcia also faced challenges as a website developer.

"It's always been a problem with people not aware of what a website can bring to them," Garcia said.

In three years of business inside a photography studio, he's been able to convince other businesses to create their own website.

"If you are able to spread your message to a thousand people over a video, even if you just get 500 views, those are now 500 people that now know about your business," Garcia said.

Garcia now manages the online presence of around 20 different local businesses.

In order to tackle the challenges local businesses face, the Rio Grande City Economic Development Corporation just recently put out a survey on their Facebook page. They're asking all business owners to fill it out.

The EDC wants to know the businesses priorities, challenges and opportunities early on. This way, the EDC and the city can create new support programs and point business owners to funds and grants available.

The EDC director says the survey will be available indefinitely.

Watch the video above for the full story.