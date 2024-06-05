Rio Grande City employees arrested on drug charges

The Starr County District Attorney's Office conducted several search warrants in Rio Grande City that led to the seizure of narcotics and two city employees being arrested on June 4.

Assistant District Attorney Abel Villarreal Jr. said the DA's office worked in collaboration with the DEA McAllen field office and the Rio Grande City Police Department.

Villarreal said Ricardo Olivarez, 55, worked as a crewman for Rio Grande City Public Works Department. He was arrested for manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance.

Jason Martinez Jr., aka Chucky, 33, worked as a crewman for the Rio Grande City Parks and Recreation Department. He was arrested for multiple counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

Rio Grande City Secretary Angela Solis said both employees have been terminated from their positions.

"The effectiveness of these arrests could not have been successful without the collaboration of the involved law enforcement agencies as well as the cooperation of the City of Rio Grande City," Villarreal said.

The investigation remains ongoing.